PEPS Coin One Day Volume Reaches $363.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 299.2% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $363.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 148.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,107,423 coins and its circulating supply is 61,329,952 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

