PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.97. The stock had a trading volume of 88,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

