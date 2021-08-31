PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $155.76. 44,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

