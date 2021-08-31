Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $119.36.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

