Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $342,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

