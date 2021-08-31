Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 8.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.23% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $184,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 549,710 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 2,060,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,892,704. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

