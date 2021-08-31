Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$99,477.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson purchased 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 166,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,276. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

