Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 64.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,633.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 145,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.