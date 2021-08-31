Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,129.0 days.

Pharma Mar stock remained flat at $$88.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

