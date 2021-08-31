Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $908.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Photronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 34,171.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Photronics by 159.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.