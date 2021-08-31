Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 54,672 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $3,900,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 524,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,574. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $18,192,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

