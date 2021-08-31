Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE PHR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,928 shares of company stock worth $8,529,645. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.