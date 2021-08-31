Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 5,349 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

