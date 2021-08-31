Platform Technology Partners Invests $484,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $211.45 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

