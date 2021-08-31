Platform Technology Partners Makes New $584,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.