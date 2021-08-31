Platform Technology Partners Makes New $777,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

