Platform Technology Partners Takes $693,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.07% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of MSOS opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $55.91.

