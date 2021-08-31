Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,401.65

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,401.65 ($18.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49), with a volume of 272,719 shares traded.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,401.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,418.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

