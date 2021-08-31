PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 106,161 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $622,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.37. The stock had a trading volume of 286,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. The company has a market capitalization of $446.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.30. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

