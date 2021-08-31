PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 76,798 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $530,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 468,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The stock has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.