PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 305,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $460,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

