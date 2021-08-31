PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,856 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 881,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $361,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $444.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,015. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.