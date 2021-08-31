PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,777 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $414,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 261,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 177,342 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 354,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

