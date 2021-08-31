PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,637. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.