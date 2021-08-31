PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 23,531 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,985,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,613,000 after buying an additional 415,511 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 280,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

