PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 48,483 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

