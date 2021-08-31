PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $4.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.9% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,889. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

