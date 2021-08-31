PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,225. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.