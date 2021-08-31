POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $11.22 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. POA has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $110,552.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,076,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.