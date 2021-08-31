Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 51.9% in August

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 39,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 280.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

