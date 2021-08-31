PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.35. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 42,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

