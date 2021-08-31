Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36.
HGKGY remained flat at $$6.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.
About Power Assets
