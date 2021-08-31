Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36.

HGKGY remained flat at $$6.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.