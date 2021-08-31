Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 13,710 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy S. G. Fowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

PRMW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 489,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primo Water by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 155,046 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

