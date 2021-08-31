Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 37,090 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 489,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,209. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.