Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

