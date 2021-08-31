Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$292.11 during trading on Tuesday. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

