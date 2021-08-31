Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $105.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,909,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,106,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

