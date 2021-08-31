Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 0.4%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.71. 17,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 36,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.79.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 19.98, a current ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.18. The stock has a market cap of C$381.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.