Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PROG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,514. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 189.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

