Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.01 and last traded at $139.01. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura SA engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of highways and the production of asphalt and other supplies related to road construction. It operates through the following segments: Concession, Construction, and Materials & Supplies.

