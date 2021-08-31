Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PROM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Propel Media has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

