ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BIS stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.54% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

