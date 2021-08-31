ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

