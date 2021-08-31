ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

FE stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

