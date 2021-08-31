ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 92,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $21.95.

