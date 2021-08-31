ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

