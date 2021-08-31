Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $45,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

