Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 29th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,265. Psychemedics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

