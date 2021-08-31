PTT Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4631 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

PTT Public stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. PTT Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

PTT Public Company Profile

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

