PTT Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4631 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
PTT Public stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. PTT Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.
PTT Public Company Profile
