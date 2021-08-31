Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $136,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.61. The company had a trading volume of 828,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.97. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $208.19 and a 1 year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

